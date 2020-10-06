KekCoin Price Tops $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a total market cap of $158,080.97 and $11.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000902 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00029526 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021053 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.01283873 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.