KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

