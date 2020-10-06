KickCoin (KICK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.80 or 0.05160172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032841 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.