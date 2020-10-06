KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, CoinBene and OOOBTC. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $761,297.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.04828642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032266 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OOOBTC, P2PB2B, TOKOK, Bilaxy, Dcoin, Exmo, Coinsbit, KuCoin, YoBit, CoinBene, COSS, BitMart, HitBTC, Gate.io, ProBit Exchange, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

