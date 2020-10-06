KickToken One Day Trading Volume Tops $649,417.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, OOOBTC, Gate.io and Bilaxy. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $649,417.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.97 or 0.05147076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, P2PB2B, ABCC, CoinBene, Bilaxy, COSS, Gate.io, HitBTC, BitMart, OOOBTC, Coinsbit, YoBit, Exmo, Livecoin, Mercatox, Dcoin, KuCoin and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

