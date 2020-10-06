Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Kimberly Clark posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,042. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

