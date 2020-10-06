Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.50. 219,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 307,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

KIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

The company has a market cap of $177.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 156.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

