Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares rose 18.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 2,353,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 616% from the average daily volume of 328,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

