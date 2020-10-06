Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE KGC opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 35.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

