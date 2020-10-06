KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:KPT opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.97 million and a P/E ratio of -299.77. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$386.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$369.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

