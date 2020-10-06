KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.
TSE:KPT opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.97 million and a P/E ratio of -299.77. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
