Krios (GIG) Price Up 59.3% Over Last Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Krios has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. Krios has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $4,023.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00265849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.01513852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162568 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.