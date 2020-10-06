K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.53 ($7.68).

SDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

SDF stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €6.10 ($7.18). 1,208,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

