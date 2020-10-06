Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Up 6%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.20. 466,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 509,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $393,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $797,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

