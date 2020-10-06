Kusama (KSM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.76 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $269.42 million and $17.76 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $31.81 or 0.00295008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00265849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.01513852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162568 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

