L.B. Foster Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the average volume of 245 call options.

Shares of FSTR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. 70,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $145.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.73 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in L.B. Foster by 6.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.