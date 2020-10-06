Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,774.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,862 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,689.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $564,675.78.

On Friday, September 25th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $574,550.46.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $279,259.56.

On Monday, September 21st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $272,055.96.

On Friday, September 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $283,941.90.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $306,214.08.

On Monday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $289,704.78.

On Thursday, September 10th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $282,981.42.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $273,736.80.

CARG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 801,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARG. JMP Securities raised their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. FMR LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,262 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 953,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

