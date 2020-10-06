Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 461,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 532,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,783.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 42.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

