Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.13 ($64.85).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Lanxess stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €47.86 ($56.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.71.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.