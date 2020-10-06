Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Up 5.1%

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 629,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,673,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,819.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after buying an additional 1,403,717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after buying an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 979,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 958,668 shares in the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

