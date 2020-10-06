Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $51.74. Approximately 111,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 217,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.77.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.06). Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 221,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $11,245,777.30. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $4,203,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX)

