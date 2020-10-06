Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.13. Lennox International posted earnings of $3.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.36.

Shares of LII stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.93. 197,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $289.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 706,763 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $7,180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

