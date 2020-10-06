Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $964.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $964.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $903.00 million. Lennox International reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.36.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,505,810.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $478,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,620 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,392 shares of company stock worth $5,798,959. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Lennox International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,459 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $7,180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LII stock traded up $6.35 on Wednesday, reaching $281.93. The stock had a trading volume of 197,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,430. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $289.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

