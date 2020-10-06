Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.334-1.349 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,358,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,652.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

