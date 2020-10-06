Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

LSXMA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 924,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth $19,824,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 481.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 365,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 302,793 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 207.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 270,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at $9,055,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.