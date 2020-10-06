LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.01. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.