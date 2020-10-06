LINA Achieves Market Cap of $4.04 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. LINA has a market cap of $4.04 million and $14,530.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINA has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.04828642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032266 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,324,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

