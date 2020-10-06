LINA (LINA) Price Tops $0.0144 on Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. LINA has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $11,547.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.95 or 0.05174349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,324,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.