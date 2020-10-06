Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.29. Approximately 3,091,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,361,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 97.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 126.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,929,000 after buying an additional 1,001,717 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln National by 63.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after buying an additional 497,105 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

