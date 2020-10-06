LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits One Day Volume of $10,764.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $10,764.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001282 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000982 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043368 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,044,004,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,444,884 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

