LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0185 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.83 million and $1,581.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00075854 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,043,966,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,406,431 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

