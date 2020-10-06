Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Acquires 45,373 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 1,161,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,643. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $298.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

