Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.29.

NYSE LAD opened at $282.18 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $284.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

