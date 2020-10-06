Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.31 on Friday. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,429.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

