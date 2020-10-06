LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. 1,724,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,633,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 16.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

