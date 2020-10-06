LockTrip (LOC) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $645.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026276 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003291 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.