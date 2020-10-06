LockTrip Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.51 million and $1,398.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

