Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Plans — Dividend of $0.26

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2643 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of LOMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 190,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

LOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

