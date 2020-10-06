LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading Up 5.5%

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.31. 212,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 179,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of LRAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a P/E ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. LRAD had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LRAD Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,296.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $155,882.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,508 shares of company stock valued at $615,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

