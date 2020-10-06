LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading Up 5.5%

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.31. 212,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 179,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of LRAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a P/E ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.
In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,296.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $155,882.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,508 shares of company stock valued at $615,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS)
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
