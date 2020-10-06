Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; retailing optical products; wholesaling and retailing watches; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.