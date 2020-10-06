Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNDNF. HSBC raised Lundin Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Danske raised Lundin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Lundin Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.22. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Lundin Energy has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.