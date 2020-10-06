Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNDNF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Danske upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Lundin Energy has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

