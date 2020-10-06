LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s (LVMUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LVMUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.