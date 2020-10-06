Lympo Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Lympo has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $5,294.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HADAX, Cobinhood and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00266556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01513138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Allbit, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.