MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $26.00 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MacroGenics by 325.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

