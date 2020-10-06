Main First Bank Lowers Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Hold

Main First Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

