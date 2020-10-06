Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading 5.7% Higher

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.68. 126,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 261,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.42.

The firm has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.11 million for the quarter.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

