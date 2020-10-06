Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.56. 786,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 404,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $234.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

