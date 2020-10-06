Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 1,536,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 982,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

