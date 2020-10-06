Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $23.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $581.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.34 and a 200-day moving average of $577.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $279.22 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

