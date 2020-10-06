MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

